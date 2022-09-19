RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Their mission is to inspire interactions that enrich lives, restore hope and empower people. By shopping at Bought Beautifully, each purchase you make supports a positive and life-giving economy built on honor, trust and dignified labor.

Learn more on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.

Bought Beautifully is located at 117 N. Main in downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.

You can also shop online at boughtbeautifully.org.

