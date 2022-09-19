Pumpkin season hits the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pumpkin season is here and with it comes deflated and moldy jack o’lanterns. So, before buying a pumpkin it’s essential to know which ones to buy for the season.

With over 150 types of pumpkins, it can be hard to decide which one to get. Before buying the “one” it’s important to consider if it’s to be used for cooking, decoration, or carving. This is important for determining which pumpkin to buy, that way it won’t spoil before getting to it.

Lil Harvester’s Pumpkin Patch farmer Lucas Hartshorn said a healthy pumpkin can last for about 8 to 12 weeks after being picked if stored or used in a proper way. Pretty much as long as there are no major cuts, scrapes, or scratches on it, the pumpkin should be fine. But once the inside of the pumpkin begins to get exposed, then you are on a timer added Hartshorn.

“Your jack-o-lantern pumpkins don’t last quite as long. So, that’s more of a Halloween time pumpkin, because once you start carving them and you get them opened up their life span doesn’t last very long,” said Hartshorne.

While it’s still fairly early to start thinking of how to dispose of your porch friend, Hartshorn said that they can be used for fertilizer if disposed of properly. This coincides with what is recommended by Waste Management who states that you should try to compost your pumpkin before throwing it away, and if you don’t have a compost pile or service, a google search for composting drop-off or community gardens will do the trick when getting rid of that moldy jack o’lantern.

