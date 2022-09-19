Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Rapid City casino Sunday afternoon. The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed around 4 p.m.

The employee told police that a man entered the casino, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect went out the rear entrance of the casino and ran north on Whitewood Street, according to a release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Casino security video shows the suspect was wearing red shoes, khaki pants, a gray hoodie, and a dark-colored bandana.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact. Detective Brittany Vogel at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

