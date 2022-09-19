Missing hiker found dead in Nevada

Missing hiker Rock Stanley
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Nevada was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups.

Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. hiking at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.

A family member posted in a Facebook group dedicated to finding Stanley that he was found, and they were awaiting official identification. Red Rock Search and Rescue, who discovered Stanley’s body, offered their sympathies to the family.

KVVU spoke with Stanley’s son Ken Stanley a week after his father went missing.

“You never anticipate something like this, it’s like watching a movie it happens to other people. This kind of stuff never happens to us,” Ken Stanley said.

Ken Stanley said his father lived a very full life, having spent decades as a Marine, receiving the Meritorious Honor Award for his service, and spending 36 years as a teacher and coach in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

