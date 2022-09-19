Matters of the State: Proposed education standards; inflation fueling farm concerns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On this week’s Matters of the State, South Dakota education leaders speak out on the proposed social studies standards, while Cooper Seamer breaks down the landscape ahead of the first public meeting on Monday.

We talk with South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott VanderWal about the effect that inflation continues to have on the state’s top industry, and what the current high prices could mean for farmers next year.

Longtime KOTA anchor Jack Caudill joins the program to discuss the first broadcast of Matters of the State to air statewide. Aleah Burggraff takes a look at why South Dakota continues to be a welcoming home for small businesses.

