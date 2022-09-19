Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals

Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A frozen meal by Healthy Choice was just recalled.

This is especially important for anyone allergic to milk.

The Korean-style beef is part of the line of Power Bowls.

Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the labels do not have a warning that the meals contain milk.

There have not been reports of anyone getting sick.

You can find details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

