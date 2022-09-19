Biker killed in crash near Spearfish

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish.

According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.

His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

