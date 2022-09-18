RC Christian can’t keep up with MVP Titans

Central, Stevens volleyball teams fall at home
RC Christian falls to MVP
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian football team has had a strong start to their season, but the fifth-ranked Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans proved to be a difficult test. Plus, Rapid City Central and Stevens played their second of two games against Sioux Falls volleyball squads on their home floors. Ben Burns has the highlights.

