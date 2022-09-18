Police: 25-year-old charged with shooting, killing woman in her own driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder for shooting and killing a woman in her own driveway in April.

Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at an Akron home, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Police said Miller shot and killed 50-year-old Tina Case in her own driveway on April 7 around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found Case dead in her car at home, according to WOIO.

Investigators determined Miller knew Case and waited for her to get home before ambushing her.

Case’s daughter Gabriel said her mom was her and her family’s “best friend.”

“She was actually our rock, she was our world, she was the person we called on when we didn’t have anyone or anything to actually depend on,” Gabriel said.

She said she and her family never imagined life without her, but that nightmare tragically became their reality.

“Words are hard to explain the things we have been going through, the emotions we feel, not having her here to call on throughout the time that we need her the most,” Gabriel said.

To know someone is being held responsible has brought Gabriel and her sister, Danielle, some peace during this devastating time, she said.

“She definitely let us know at the end of the day it would always be a tomorrow and to always keep our head up and keep pushing forward, and that’s what I’m going to do for her,” Gabriel said.

