Motorcycle club donates aluminum tabs to the ‘Pop Tab Kid’

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one survivor is giving back with the help of a a group of veterans.

Saturday, the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club gathered in Spearfish to present all the aluminum tabs members of the club have collected.

It’s all to help Grayson Chapeau, 12, also known as the “Pop Tab Kid.” Grayson collects aluminum tabs throughout the year to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Denver, which provides housing support for families who must travel to get their children medical care. For the past three years, the Militiamen have helped and donations have poured in from various chapters and businesses around the state.

“One thing I can say in Western South Dakota, the communities here are very very helpful,” said Randy Houghton, a member of the Northern Hills Chapter of the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club and the person who originally started the collections. “People like to donate. People like to help. So, when we go out and we talk to some of these local bars and businesses, they jumped on board right away.”

The Ronald McDonald House is special to the Chapeau family because eight years ago Grayson was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in the center of his brain.

Moved by Grayson’s story, the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club collected and donated more than 150 pounds of pop tabs this year.

“Grayson is such a fine young man and his family have really touched a lot of guys in our club. They’re such wonderful people and his just a joy to be around and so I tell everybody he’s kind of melted the hearts of a whole bunch of bikers and let us be a part of his journey,” said Tye Roy, who belongs to the Black Hills Chapter of the club.

Grayson and his family are grateful for not only the club’s support but the friendships they have gained.

“It feels great to know that someone is really helping us out with the tabs and all that kind stuff,” said Grayson.

“To watch them pull together with us to make a difference is what really matters the most and just the friendships we’ve collected as well not just the pop tabs that’s really important to us as well and they’ve just meant the world to us,” said his mother, Chelsey Chapeau.

To find information on how you can donate to Grayson’s cause head to their Facebook page at Prayers for the Pop Tab Kid.

