Deadwood jams out during 32nd annual music festival

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday marks the end of the 2022 Deadwood Jam, the city’s last official outdoor event of the summer.

The two-day music-filled event started Friday with a performance by “The Two Tracks” at Outlaw Square on Deadwood’s Main Street.

But even before the music began, the event was kicked off by the annual Art and Jam auction fundraiser at Jacobs Art Gallery. There people were encouraged to bid on various art by local Black Hills artists.

”It’s kind of the end of the summer celebration. Deadwood has a lot of events, some of them are paid for, this one is kind of a celebration of the community, brings everybody together, and it’s a great free event,” said Brandon Harvey, board chairman for Deadwood Jam.

The event is next scheduled for September 15 and 16, 2023.

