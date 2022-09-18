Cooking with Eric - Chicken Sauté with Paprika Sauce

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a great way to use paprika to create an amazing entree! Be sure to use the good paprika - either Spanish or Hungarian. Spending a little more on the good stuff is worth it in this dish!

Sprinkle 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts on both sides with 3/4 teaspoon paprika. (You can also use cube chicken). Add salt and pepper. Melt a tablespoon of butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and sauté until cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to plate.

Add another half tablespoon of butter to the skillet. Add a half of a medium onion, thinly sliced. Cook until translucent. Then add 3/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/3 cup dry white wine and 1/3 cup whipping cream. Boil until sauce thickens slightly, about 2 minutes. Return chicken and any juices to skillet; simmer to re-warm, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper, if desired and serve.

**VARIATION: toss sauce with a pound of cooked spaghetti or linguine and lay chicken on top.

