Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Monday looks to be our hottest day with one more blast of summer like temperatures, highs on Monday will range from the 80s to 90s across the region. The heat will be short lived as cooler temperatures and the possibility for rain return on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.