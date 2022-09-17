Friday Night Hike, September 16, Part 2
Douglas hosts Tea Area, Stevens volleyball sweeps Roosevelt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas Patriots drew a tough matchup while braving wild weather conditions at Patriot Stadium. Plus, a different kind of storm was brewing at Stevens High School as the Raiders volleyball team served up destruction against Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
