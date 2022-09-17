Friday Night Hike, September 16, Part 2

Douglas hosts Tea Area, Stevens volleyball sweeps Roosevelt
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas Patriots drew a tough matchup while braving wild weather conditions at Patriot Stadium. Plus, a different kind of storm was brewing at Stevens High School as the Raiders volleyball team served up destruction against Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
THEOPHILUS JOSEPH II GARY, faces charges for domestic abuse
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
Spearfish rest area located on Interstate 90 near the border of Wyoming and South Dakota
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

Latest News

New Underwood Football
Friday Night Hike, September 16, Part 1
9-16 Mines live
Live interview with SD Mines golf coach Luke Wheeler
9-16 Mines live
Live interview with SD Mines golf coach Luke Wheeler
9-15 stm volleyball
STM volleyball team defeats Lead-Deadwood