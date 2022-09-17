BHSU ranks high for best undergraduate teaching

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Looking for a quality undergraduate education?

According to US News and World Report, Black Hills State University is ranked 20th for best undergraduate teaching among regional universities in the Midwest.

“I think it speaks to the strength and commitment of our faculty who have had a really tough couple of years,” said Jon Kilpinen, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at BHSU.

Kilpinen believes the ranking proves teachers at BHSU really care about the success of their students.

“I think that that is coming through in the recognition that the university is receiving for our emphasis on undergraduate education, one of the real hallmarks of the school and part of our mission,” said Kilpinen.

Betsy Silva, dean of Education and Behavioral Sciences at BHSU, believes the teachers at the university really influence the education majors.

“Our education program is well known across the state as well as the country,” explained Silva. “That bond and that relationship building really make it a positive environment for that learning and teaching to take place and when our education majors are seeing good teaching across campus, they are learning experiencedly from excellent experts in their field as well as committed teachers.”

This comes at a time South Dakota is facing a major teacher shortage across the state. Silva said well over 80 percent of their education majors stay in South Dakota after graduation. “We love the teach your own grow your own idea,” she said.

While Silva added that a teacher shortage is a tragedy, she’s happy to be a part of a program that contributes to a quality education that goes back into the community.

“Those that are in the schools that have been trained by us understand and appreciate the teachers that worked with them,” said Silva.

“The real testimony is to the faculty and the hard work that they put in and they pay off is for the students who come here. They just get to have a great experience,” added Kilpinen.

