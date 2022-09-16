South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public.

Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by the state as needing to be reconstructed.

This provides an opportunity for the state to review the existing location, and that stretch of interstate, to decide if the rest area should remain at its current location or be relocated along the study corridor.

Study area map for the reconstruction of the Spearfish rest area on Interstate 90
Study area map for the reconstruction of the Spearfish rest area on Interstate 90(South Dakota Department of Transportation)

The community will have the opportunity to recommend a location if moving the rest area is required.

Upgrading the rest areas will ensure they are ADA accessible and will further support the tourism industry.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
Attempt to sell stolen copper ends with arrests in Rapid City
Regional Airport terminal to be renovated.
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

Student loans can frustrate and confuse borrowers.
Clearing up student loan confusion
Elevate Rapid City looks to fund start-up daycare providers
Dried Chili Peppers are used as decoration at Jolly Lane Greenhouse for the Chili Pepper...
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
A canyon leading in to Deadwood, soon to be developed into housing.
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?