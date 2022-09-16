South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public.

Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by the state as needing to be reconstructed.

This provides an opportunity for the state to review the existing location, and that stretch of interstate, to decide if the rest area should remain at its current location or be relocated along the study corridor.

Study area map for the reconstruction of the Spearfish rest area on Interstate 90 (South Dakota Department of Transportation)

The community will have the opportunity to recommend a location if moving the rest area is required.

Upgrading the rest areas will ensure they are ADA accessible and will further support the tourism industry.

