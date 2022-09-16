Rapid City students benefit from annual golf tournament

Rapid City Highschool receives donation
Rapid City Highschool receives donation(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City High School’s geometry and construction class received a donation from the Construction Industry Center to help with materials for upcoming projects.

Each Year the CIC chooses an organization to receive the funds raised from a golf fundraiser at the Elks Golf Course in Rapid City.

”We’re able to donate somewhere around $7,150 that were the proceeds from that golf tournament to this charity. To help them to buy tools, materials, all of the things that they need to help these kids to learn, to give them the things they need to learn about construction,” said Rob Danielson

Rapid City School High School teachers and staff say they are grateful for the recognition and plan to use that money for future projects.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
THEOPHILUS JOSEPH II GARY, faces charges for domestic abuse
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
Spearfish rest area located on Interstate 90 near the border of Wyoming and South Dakota
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison

Latest News

This new building will be behind Lowes.
Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location
Handcuffs graphic
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
Nonprofit Friends of Children mentoring program to begin.
A new indigenous mentoring program starts in Rapid City
Welding is just one of the many trade programs offered through Western Dakota Technical College.
Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant South Dakota jobs