Rapid City students benefit from annual golf tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City High School’s geometry and construction class received a donation from the Construction Industry Center to help with materials for upcoming projects.

Each Year the CIC chooses an organization to receive the funds raised from a golf fundraiser at the Elks Golf Course in Rapid City.

”We’re able to donate somewhere around $7,150 that were the proceeds from that golf tournament to this charity. To help them to buy tools, materials, all of the things that they need to help these kids to learn, to give them the things they need to learn about construction,” said Rob Danielson

Rapid City School High School teachers and staff say they are grateful for the recognition and plan to use that money for future projects.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.