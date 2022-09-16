Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location

This new building will be behind Lowes.
This new building will be behind Lowes.(Connor Matteson)
Sep. 16, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving.

Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies.

According to a release from DSS, the transition of services to the new location in three phases over the next couple weeks.

· Economic Assistance staff begins serving customers at the new location starting September 19.

· Child Support Services opens at the one-stop on September 20.

· Child Protection Services and all other DSS programs will be in the new building September 28.

“We are excited to serve our customers in this convenient new location,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The one-stop will allow customers to not only handle their DSS related business, but also other state agency related needs in one building.”

In addition to DSS, the one-stop complex will house local offices for the Departments of Health, Revenue, Human Services, and Environment and Natural Resources. It will also be home to local offices for the Bureau of Information and Technology, and Bureau of Administration.

DSS staff will have the same phone numbers and can be reached Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 605-394-2525 or toll-free at 800-644-2914.

