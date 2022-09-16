Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, which consists of law enforcement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the South Dakota National Guard.

