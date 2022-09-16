Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as he attempted to leave Roubideaux’s residence in Pine Ridge on Nov. 18, 2021. The victim was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the assault. Roubideaux was also convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in 2016 and was required to register as a sex offender and later failed to register.

Roubideaux was indicted by a federal grand jury in December of 2021. He was found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in Rapid City on May 20, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, Oglala Sioux Tribe Criminal Investigations Unit, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Rapid City Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, and the FBI.

