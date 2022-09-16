Moms nationwide share Black daughters’ reactions to ‘The Little Mermaid’ clip

Young Black girls react to seeing a Black Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid' for the first time. (Source: @doveineambition22, @workingmama, @luxlewk /MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After Disney released its first teaser trailer for the upcoming live action “The Little Mermaid” starring a Black actress as Ariel, parents shared their young Black daughters’ emotional reactions to seeing the mermaid for the first time.

Disney released the clip last week showing 22-year-old Halle Bailey as Ariel. The decision to cast a Black actress in the role has caused some uproar, with some arguing that Ariel in the original “The Little Mermaid” animated film is white with red hair.

But parents of young Black girls are taking to social media to show the positive impact a Black Ariel has already made on their daughters.

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)

One Oregon mom shared a video on TikTok of her daughter watching the trailer for the first time, with the girl enthusiastically shouting, “She’s Black! Mama! She’s Black!”

Another mom in North Carolina shared a TikTok video of her daughter’s reaction, with the caption, “This made my whole entire day; she loves Ariel!!!” Her daughter watches the trailer with her jaw dropped and immediately says she wants to see the movie.

A mom in Georgia shared a TikTok video of her daughter saying, shocked, “She’s Black!” when seeing the clip for the first time.

Hundreds of similar videos have been shared, with comments on TikTok reading, “That right there is the reason ours babies need to see representation! That was such a beautiful moment for her!” and “I’ve been waiting my entire life for a little mermaid that looks like me.”

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
Dried Chili Peppers are used as decoration at Jolly Lane Greenhouse for the Chili Pepper...
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
Spearfish rest area located on Interstate 90 near the border of Wyoming and South Dakota
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
A canyon leading in to Deadwood, soon to be developed into housing.
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
Arnson Absolu, KOTA Territory News
Man accused of three murders back in court

Latest News

New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
South Dakota Highway Patrol needs troopers
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Texas
Moms nationwide share Black daughters' reactions to seeing 'The Little Mermaid' clip