First Civic Day hosted at BHSU

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Midterm elections are coming up, and Black Hills State University is hosting an event Thursday afternoon to inform students on the importance of going out and participating in local elections.

Students like Molly Amann helped host BHSU’s first Civic Day to celebrate the upcoming Constitution Day, held annually on September 17. She excitedly explained that having an event like this is a perfect time for plenty of people who are not usually involved in politics, to try it out for the first time.

“To vote you don’t have to be an expert in politics, you don’t have to be a political science major, there are so many resources out there that help us learn what we’re voting for. You don’t need to be an expert to get your opinion out there,” said Amann.

BHSU professor Nicholas Drummond emphasized that while the event is held to honor the constitution it is also a way to get students active in their local communities as well.

“Really celebrating the constitution our constitutional rights in the idea that this political system we have works best when people get out of the house to get involved in groups, political groups, social groups, charities, whatever it may be,” said Drummond.

He adds that this form of civic engagement can even have some psychological effects of comfort for some people.

A Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada study by Professor S. Mark Pancer indicates that this kind of civic engagement does have positive outcomes on the health and well-being of an individual. Pancer also writes that in some cases of higher levels of civic participation even neighborhoods have a greater sense of community as well.

This was the case at BHSU, as students felt that the event would help people become more socially active at the polls as well, not only by voting for who they agree with but also by thinking about what would benefit their community.

“It’s important, especially for students who can often times be swept under the rug, and we’re the ones who are going to school, we’re working, we have a much bigger load on our plate,” said BHSU Senior Madison Russell

BHSU Sophomore Victoria Connor added that even if you are on the border of wanting to vote, you should still read some of the policies on the ballot because some hit closer to home than one may think.

“Even if you’re not invested in either political party there’s a lot of ballot initiatives that are going to be on the ballot this November, there’s a lot of other issues you can vote on that will directly impact you,” said Connor

But why vote in the midterm elections?

According to Rock the Vote, while the presidential election gets most of the attention, the midterms are either more or equally as important. The reason why this is the case is that the midterm elections change the makeup of Congress, which significantly impacts how the president will be able to govern in the second half of their term.

While young voters are more likely to vote in the presidential election, there is a significant drop in young voters during the midterms. Youth turnout for the 2018 midterm elections was actual about 10% lower than the 2016 presidential election, but according to the United States Census Bureau, the bright side to all of this is that youth numbers did double from the 2014 midterms.

Final thoughts on BHSU’s first Civic Day

Drummond added that even if students attend the event for the heck of it, there is still some gained knowledge from just sitting in and listing to the discussions being held at the Civic Day event.

“There is something to be gained that is the third party who is watching that experience taking both sides, and again synthesizing and coming away with a more complete answer of what it is that is being discussed during debates,” said Drummond.

