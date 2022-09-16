Chance of Strong Storms Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms.

Saturday will be dry during the day, but another chance of showers will exist tomorrow night.

Sunday will be dry and warmer.

Hot and sunny Monday.

Touch of Fall later next week - yay!

