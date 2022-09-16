3 children die in Louisiana house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
Dried Chili Peppers are used as decoration at Jolly Lane Greenhouse for the Chili Pepper...
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
Spearfish rest area located on Interstate 90 near the border of Wyoming and South Dakota
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
A canyon leading in to Deadwood, soon to be developed into housing.
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
Arnson Absolu, KOTA Territory News
Man accused of three murders back in court

Latest News

A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Texas
Moms nationwide share Black daughters' reactions to seeing 'The Little Mermaid' clip
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71