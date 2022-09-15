Strong storms likely Friday afternoon

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected through the night. A few showers are possible at times. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s.

Friday will have some morning sunshine, but clouds increase through the day. Showers and storms will develop and move into the area. A few of those storms could be strong to severe, especially in southwest South Dakota and into parts of Nebraska. Damaging wind will be the primary threat with these storms, but some hail is possible as well. Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday as highs stay in the 70s. Clouds move in late and showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Some clouds could linger to begin the day, but by the middle of the day and afternoon sunny skies are likely. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

It gets hot for Monday! Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s across the area. Sunny skies are expected. Tuesday will stay warm with highs in the 80s for many. Clouds increase and we could have a shower or storm late in the day.

Showers will be likely Wednesday and possible Thursday. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s for much of the area. Some spots in the hills could stay in the 50s.

