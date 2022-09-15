Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police.

Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her abuse. Officers went to her address in central Sioux Falls and found blood outside the apartment and the front door open. The state of the home showed signs of a struggle, and no one was inside.

Officers talked with neighbors and obtained the contact information for the woman who lived in the apartment. Police called her and found that she had been kidnapped for two days and beaten by her boyfriend whenever she tried to leave the apartment. The suspect took her car keys Wednesday afternoon and left the apartment complex in her vehicle.

Police found that car in a parking lot near 41st and Louise Ave, and the suspect was found walking nearby. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, from Rapid City, was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, 2nd-Degree Kidnapping, Simple Assault, and Aggravated Assault, and police found marijuana and meth in his possession, so he was charged for that as well.

