Four essential tips for first time real estate investors

Investment loans for real estate require higher down payments than home mortgages
Real estate investing for beginners
Real estate investing for beginners(DC Bureau)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Real estate has long been considered by most experts a sound investment but getting started in the housing market can be intimidating.

Danetha Doe with Clever Real Estate shared four important tips for anyone looking to enter the market for the first time.

Find a real estate agent you trust in the area you plan to invest: You want someone that understands your dreams and goals while offering insight and guidance, and possibly deals not yet on the market.

Review your credit report: Look for and fix any mistakes before applying for a loan.

Look at the areas surrounding properties of interest: Proximity to schools, bars and restaurants, along with nearby amenities like parks and bike paths tend to add value.

Plan to save 25% for a down payment: Home mortgages have lower down payment requirements than business investments, so you need to be prepared to put more down.

For further information , the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has a free resources on real estate, including a Real Estate Investment and Savings Strategy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
Attempt to sell stolen copper ends with arrests in Rapid City
Regional Airport terminal to be renovated.
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speak about flying migrants out of Florida to Martha’s Vineyard. (WEAR)
DeSantis: We are not a sanctuary state