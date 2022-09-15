Elevate Rapid City looks to fund start-up daycare providers

Saint Mary's Health Network
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Available childcare is one of the contributing factors to the workforce shortage that the Rapid City community is experiencing. Elevate Rapid City is starting a pilot program to alleviate some of the costs that anyone looking to open or expand a childcare center could face.

The Down Payment Assistance Program funds can be used to expand, build, or buy a daycare center or facility.

The In-Home Daycare Grant will provide funds to purchase furniture or equipment for an in-home daycare start-up or expansion.

While Elevated Rapid City acknowledges the program does not solve all issues facing childcare providers, like wages and staffing. The hope is to create more quality childcare openings for kids by allowing additional providers to fulfill some of the immediate needs while they continue to work with community partners to advocate for long-term solutions.

If you would like to enquirer about the application process, you can head over to Elevate Rapid City’s website.

South Dakota Childcare Crisis
The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
Attempt to sell stolen copper ends with arrests in Rapid City
Regional Airport terminal to be renovated.
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
Multiple law enforcement agencies barricade a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14, 2022.
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

Dried Chili Peppers are used as decoration at Jolly Lane Greenhouse for the Chili Pepper...
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
A canyon leading in to Deadwood, soon to be developed into housing.
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
First Interstate Bank closed its door to allow their workers to volunteer in the community.
First Interstate Bank hosts a company-wide Volunteer Day