Elevate Rapid City looks to fund start-up daycare providers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Available childcare is one of the contributing factors to the workforce shortage that the Rapid City community is experiencing. Elevate Rapid City is starting a pilot program to alleviate some of the costs that anyone looking to open or expand a childcare center could face.

The Down Payment Assistance Program funds can be used to expand, build, or buy a daycare center or facility.

The In-Home Daycare Grant will provide funds to purchase furniture or equipment for an in-home daycare start-up or expansion.

While Elevated Rapid City acknowledges the program does not solve all issues facing childcare providers, like wages and staffing. The hope is to create more quality childcare openings for kids by allowing additional providers to fulfill some of the immediate needs while they continue to work with community partners to advocate for long-term solutions.

If you would like to enquirer about the application process, you can head over to Elevate Rapid City’s website.

