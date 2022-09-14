Warm Wednesday with afternoon storms possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds pass through the area tonight. Smoky conditions will linger, but should start to improve into morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for many with a few near or in the 60s along the foothills.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday and temperatures will be warm. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s with a few in the 90s on the South Dakota plains. A few afternoon storms are expected to develop and linger through the overnight hours.

Thursday will feature the chance at a few showers and storms, but they look very hit or miss at best. Highs will be in the 70s. A slightly better storm chance will return Friday with highs remaining in the 70s.

The weekend will be nice with partly cloudy skies Saturday and highs in the 70s. Plenty more sunshine is expected Sunday with temperatures back into the 80s.

