Warm Wednesday with afternoon storms possible

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds pass through the area tonight. Smoky conditions will linger, but should start to improve into morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for many with a few near or in the 60s along the foothills.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday and temperatures will be warm. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s with a few in the 90s on the South Dakota plains. A few afternoon storms are expected to develop and linger through the overnight hours.

Thursday will feature the chance at a few showers and storms, but they look very hit or miss at best. Highs will be in the 70s. A slightly better storm chance will return Friday with highs remaining in the 70s.

The weekend will be nice with partly cloudy skies Saturday and highs in the 70s. Plenty more sunshine is expected Sunday with temperatures back into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
Attempt to sell stolen copper ends with arrests in Rapid City
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy.
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning.
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Thick Haze and Warm Today
Smoky skies continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
An Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week (Hazy, Too!)
Warmer on Monday
Very nice weather to end the weekend