Cooler air and a few storm chances to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and storms will taper off after midnight, but plenty of cloud cover is likely to stick around. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for many.

Highs will be in the 70s Thursday with scattered clouds through the day. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but those chances aren’t too promising for the area. We have a better chance of showers and storms Friday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will stay in the 70s. A few storms could be strong Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be a nice day, but a few showers could move in later during the day. Showers linger Saturday night, but will be gone by Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected to wrap up the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, while we climb into the 80s on Sunday.

Warmest day of the forecast is Monday, where highs will be in the 80s and possible some 90s. Temperatures will remain above normal on Tuesday with a few storms moving in late. Much cooler air settles in Wednesday through Friday with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s, however some spots could stay in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

