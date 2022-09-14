Cooking Beef with Eric - Texas Hash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During these tough economic times, finding a go-to recipe that’s easy to make and easy on the pocketbook makes our day! This recipe fits the bill ... and it’s a dish the whole family will enjoy. The original version of this recipe finished the dish in the oven. But there’s no reason to do that nowadays - just keep everything in one skillet.

First, sauté together 1 pound of 93% lean ground beef with 3 small, sliced onions and a chopped green pepper. Sauté until beef is no longer pink and vegetables have softened.

Add 1 can of diced tomatoes, drained, 2 tablespoons of good chili powder, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of pepper. Stir in 1/2 cup cooked rice. Cover and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

