Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City

(WVVA News)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City.

Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel).

A release from the Rapid City Police Department states that there was a verbal disturbance where a man fired a gun and then fled. The next day, police were called about the suspect returning to the area. Adkins was arrested in an apartment at the same address as the shooting.

