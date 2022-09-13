Thunder Valley opening up a conversation on representation with Lakota Media Summit

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This October, the Lakota Media Summit will be held to bring together tribal leaders and media professionals, opening up a conversation about indigenous representation in media.

“Thunder Valley CDC is bringing together Očhéthi Šakówiŋ leaders and media professionals so that we can lead in the telling of our stories,” said Tatewin Means, the executive director of Thunder Valley and Lynn Cuny, the deputy director of Thunder Valley. “The Lakota Media Summit is the movement to eradicate harmful and toxic narratives, stereotypes, structural and institutional racism, dehumanization, and the invisibility of indigenous peoples. We are shifting the narrative for a liberated future for indigenous peoples.”

To find out more information or to get a ticket to the event, visit thundevalley.Org, click on events, then click on Lakota Media Summit.

