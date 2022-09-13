Smoky skies continue

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wildfire smoke returned today and it was very dense this afternoon. We will have it stick around tonight and through Tuesday, at least. Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight for much of the area with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be warm again with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Smoke will be moderate to dense at times. The smoke is from wildfires in California, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Smoke should decrease Wednesday, however, some haze could stick around. Highs will be in the 80s with a few afternoon storms and mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will have scattered clouds passing through the region with the chance for a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s. The weekend starts off in the 70s with partly cloudy skies, then it will warm up into the 80s by Sunday.

