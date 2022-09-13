Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche.

The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning.

Once the crew began putting out the flames, they discovered the remains inside the home.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office requested D-I agents investigate the nature of the death and fire.

The investigation by area and state law enforcement is ongoing and we’ll provide any additional details as they become available.

