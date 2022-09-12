Quilts take over Hill City

One of the banners in Hill City promoting the 23rd annual quilt show
One of the banners in Hill City promoting the 23rd annual quilt show(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While Mother Nature takes her time changing colors for the fall, Hill City hosted their own version of fall with a warm color quilt show.

The quilt show is a collaboration between the Hill City Arts Council and the Heart of the Hills Quilters Guild. This year the show grew to over 300 different quilts with something for everyone.

For some of the participants that submitted a quilt for the show, quilting is a passion, and they encouraged others to take up quilting as well. Even one of the Chairpersons for the show explained that her passion for quilting had introduced her to the sisterhood of quilters she now considers family.

“Quilting is fun you get to meet lifelong friends, you go on retreats together, to quilt shows together, and you get inspired, it’s just a sisterhood and it’s a wonderful feeling,” said Quilt Show chairperson Joann Hoffman.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

