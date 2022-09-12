‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire

(PxHere | PxHere)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday.

The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the scene, conduct interviews, and execute a search warrant. However, no further information was released. The investigation also involves the state fire marshal.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oceti Sakowin Community Academy.
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
The beds built will be donated to children who are in need of a bed to sleep on.
‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads
George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. His trial resumes Monday in the 2016...
Trial’s opening statements to begin for slaying of 8 family members
Julie Jensen was a tireless promoter of Rapid City.
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

Latest News

Governor Noem recovering from back surgery
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
One of the banners in Hill City promoting the 23rd annual quilt show
Quilts take over Hill City
A man holding a flag climbs the Grand Staircase in Hot Springs in honor of the fallen victims...
Hot Springs 9/11 tribute to the fallen heroes and victims