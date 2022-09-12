Governor Noem recovering from back surgery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is recovering from back surgery she had at the Mayo Clinic, according to a release from her office.

This, the release stated, was following several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota for a back injury.

“Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery. The governor is in excellent health,” her surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon said.

Despite the surgery, Noem says she will “continue to carry out my duties.”

“Surgery was successful, and I am thankful that I am on the road to making a full recovery,” Noem said. “As part of that recovery, I have to abide by certain limitations on my activity in order to allow my back to heal properly.”

This includes limiting the amount of time the governor stands or travels.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.