Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City.

OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.

“The very first thing they said was we don’t expect you to know to begin a whole school because you are an educator, but I knew what I wanted to see our kids doing. Which is studying math, reading, and writing, but with the cultural aspect to all of it,” Bowman said.

Diversity is a big asset for the academy and their mission is to educate the students in language, understanding cultural identity, holistic wellness, and other educational tools that are different from other public schools here in the Black Hills.

Bowman says in the past, the whole foundation of education for the indigenous have been boarding schools.

