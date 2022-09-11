Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school

Oceti Sakowin Community Academy.
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City.

OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.

“The very first thing they said was we don’t expect you to know to begin a whole school because you are an educator, but I knew what I wanted to see our kids doing. Which is studying math, reading, and writing, but with the cultural aspect to all of it,” Bowman said.

Diversity is a big asset for the academy and their mission is to educate the students in language, understanding cultural identity, holistic wellness, and other educational tools that are different from other public schools here in the Black Hills.

Bowman says in the past, the whole foundation of education for the indigenous have been boarding schools.

Click here to donate to the school.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Jensen was a tireless promoter of Rapid City.
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
Motorcycle crash
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes

Latest News

The community came together in Box Elder to enjoy their Patriot Day Parade.
Box Elder hosts annual Patriot Day Celebration
The beds built will be donated to children who are in need of a bed to sleep on.
‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads
STM 9-10
STM improves to 3-0 in blowout win
Warmer on Monday
Very nice for Sunday