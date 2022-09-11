Box Elder hosts annual Patriot Day Celebration

The community came together in Box Elder to enjoy their Patriot Day Parade.
The community came together in Box Elder to enjoy their Patriot Day Parade.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) -To mark the last few days of summer and kick off the fall the city of Box Elder hosted their Patriot Day celebration.

The sound of police sirens kicked off Box Elder’s annual event. The first event of the day was a parade that began behind Box Elder’s city Hall. This is the fifth year for the event and people from the community came out and joined in on the fun.

“So, the parade this year was huge, we had over 70 entries into the parade, kids were walking away with bags full of candy and everyone was really excited. It’s really an event to honor the military and active duty and retired and we really like to do it big for Ellsworth Air Force Base whose home is right here in Box Elder,” said Brent Hendrickson, the Marketing and Events Director for Box Elder.

Families were able to enjoy various activities such as face painting, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, bouncy houses, carnival games, and plenty of food trucks to feed everyone. Every year the event is free to the public and continues to grow.

“It’s so important to put an event on like this to show the community and to show all the military active duty and retired personnel how much we appreciate what they do for us every day,” said Hendrickson.

The Patriot Day Celebration is Box Elder’s largest event and concludes with an amazing fireworks display.

