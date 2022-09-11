‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads

The beds built will be donated to children who are in need of a bed to sleep on.
The beds built will be donated to children who are in need of a bed to sleep on.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In celebration of their 45th class reunion the Rapid City Central High School class of ‘77 decided to show some love to the community that helped give them an education. In the spirit of giving the class of ‘77 completed a community project today. The goal of the project was to build and outfit 77 twin beds that would be donated to children in the community.

The class partnered with the Rapid City chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Organization to complete the project. In addition, the class also raised funds for mattresses, pillows, and sheets to go with each bed built. The Class of 1977 are no strangers to giving back to the community as each reunion they celebrate by completing a building project that supports the community.

“We have a unique class we have always had comradery we’ve always had companionship and for us it’s a reason to get together, more importantly it’s a reason to give back to the community that gave to us,” said Brett Sutton, a member of the Class of ‘77 and project coordinator.

The project doubled its goals for beds and were able to build 125 beds for children in the community.

‘It exceeded our expectations, we have numerous volunteers here from their class, they’re doing a great job they’re actually way ahead of schedule on how many beds we wanted to build today, the participation is overwhelming and I’m just relay impressed with their class and what they’re doing,” said Katie Bates, chapter President for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Organization.

In addition to the beds built the class also held a quilt drive in which many area quilters donated handmade quilts to go along with each bed. Julie Graham Glasford who is the quilt donation lead would like to thank everyone for their hard work and donations as they received over 150 handmade quilts.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Jensen was a tireless promoter of Rapid City.
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
Motorcycle crash
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes

Latest News

Oceti Sakowin Community Academy.
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
The community came together in Box Elder to enjoy their Patriot Day Parade.
Box Elder hosts annual Patriot Day Celebration
STM 9-10
STM improves to 3-0 in blowout win
Warmer on Monday
Very nice for Sunday