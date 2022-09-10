Very nice weather to end the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.

