A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue.

Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.

“It’s to bring awareness that violence is happening in our communities and that we as a community are fed up with it and enough is enough,” said John Mousseau, a community member who joined the walk.

“For people to know that we care that we’re concerned were not happy with what’s going on and if we don’t speak up and say that nobody will know, they’ll think we’re satisfied with people getting killed with babies being murdered,” said Saunie Wilson, another community member.

Violent crimes can cause lasting traumas not only to the victims but also to the family members that are left to heal in the aftermath of the crime.

“There are traumas in our community and there are things happening that we need to learn how to cope with and deal with those things, so I think starting to do more mental health awareness and mental health education in our communities so we can learn how to deal with those things that are happening in our community,” said Alicia Mousseau, Vice President for the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

In addition, the Stop the Violence Walk also brought awareness to violent crimes in other local areas including Rapid City.

“It is a worldwide problem, it’s not just a reservation problem and it’s not only an Indian problem. I see a lot of people out of Rapid City that are non-Indians being arrested and being affected by violence and murders,” said Wilson.

Violent crimes can happen anywhere and to anyone but bringing awareness to the increasing issue is the first step in stopping the violence.

