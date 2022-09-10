Friday Night Hike, September 9, Part 1

Stevens takes on top-5 11AAA squad, Custer clashes with RC Christian
Friday Night Hike, September 9, Part 1
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders had their toughest test yet against the Harrisburg Tigers. Plus, the Custer Wildcats aimed to earn their first win of the season in their bout against Rapid City Christian. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

