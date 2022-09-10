A comfortable weekend is on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will stay cool Saturday with much of the area in the 60s to low 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected with some passing clouds at times. Sunday will have some slight warming with temperatures jumping into the 70s for much of the area. A few spots could reach 80°.

Next week will have above normal temperatures return as highs will be in the 80s for many during the first half of the week. We will watch temperatures fall into the upper 70s by the end of next week with a couple chances for showers and storms.

