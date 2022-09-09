South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds joins the latest groups of Americans banned from Russia

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Monday, Russia imposed personal sanctions on a number of Americans including South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds. These sanctions will permanently ban Rounds from entering the country.

In a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry, the reason for the increase in the number of Americans banned from the country is in response to U.S. sanctions on Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The number of Americans banned from Russia is now 1,073. Rounds believes his inclusion in the ban could be in response to his PASS Act legislation.

“I think we probably hit a nerve because certainly we’ve been promoting one of our pieces of legislation that would prohibit Russia, communist China, North Korea, and Iran from owning not just farm business but farmland within the United States,” said Rounds.

The PASS Act legislation was introduced into the House on July 1.

