SD passes 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state of South Dakota passed a grim milestone this week.

3,000 people have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic.

Despite more and more people being vaccinated and boosted, community spread remains high, and medical experts say to expect COVID to not go away, and do everything you can to guard yourself against the worst symptoms of disease.

Tyron White is the director of infection protection and control for Monument Health and said that COVID is entering a phase of seasonality, like the flu.

”We’re going to have less hospitalizations and deaths, and it becomes more seasonal just like influenza is,” White said. “I also foresee boosters becoming specific to the variants that are currently circulating.”

White said that you can get your COVID booster at the same time as your annual flu shot.

