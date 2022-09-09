Rapid City outdoor pools provided relief from the summer’s heat

Rapid City pools attendance was down from last year's record.
Rapid City pools attendance was down from last year's record.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools.

A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.

The Roosevelt swim center will continue to have indoor swimming during the fall, winter, and spring months.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive.
Three Rapid City suspects arrested for burglary and drugs
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl

Latest News

After a fun Summer of playing in the water at Main Street Squar the fountains at the downtown...
Mainstreet Square fountain has come to an end this season
Senator Mike Rounds joins the growing list of people banned from Russia.
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds joins the latest groups of Americans banned from Russia
Cooler
Much cooler air is on the way
drug-related deaths (Source: Mid-South Narcotics Task Force)
Illegal drug use increases drug-related deaths despite decrease in opioid prescriptions