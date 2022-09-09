Rapid City outdoor pools provided relief from the summer’s heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools.

A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.

The Roosevelt swim center will continue to have indoor swimming during the fall, winter, and spring months.

