Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen

Julie Jensen was a tireless promoter of Rapid City.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old.

Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the Rapid City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She was well loved by her colleagues, family and the community.

“She was this really bright energy, and really committed to not only driving tourism and what we do as an industry but also really driving the quality of life for Rapid City and residents. There wasn’t anything that she didn’t touch with passion and enthusiasm, and she really helped set Visit Rapid City up to continue to evolve and go to the next place,” said Brook Kaufman, president and CEO for Visit Rapid City

Funeral services for Jensen will be Friday, Sept. 9th at Blessed Sacrament Church.

