Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

Construction begins again on Woodgate Road.
Construction begins again on Woodgate Road.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The westbound lane will be closed, and westbound traffic will be directed to the center lane for the duration of the project. Flaggers will be used intermittently throughout the project and slight delays can be expected.

The prime contractor on the $74,000 project is Mainline Contracting of Rapid City. The completion date for the project is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City woman is arrested following a four-car crash.
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
Motorcycle crash
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
One of the archaeologists at excavation site was sifting through dirt for small artifacts
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade

Latest News

Honey made from the bees at Lime Creek Apiary.
South Dakota’s honey bees brought in nearly $23.9 million for beekeepers
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes
The Government Accountability Board released more than 20 documents Friday, relating to a...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
SD Mines professor give students hands-on lesson
South Dakota Mines students get hands-on experience in emergency situations